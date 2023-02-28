Northern California Storm Coverage: February 27 update at 10 p.m.
Wet weather continues in Northern California on Monday with more rounds through early Wednesday that can bring hazardous travel conditions. Officials are urging people to avoid travel. That's because a blizzard warning in the Sierra is in effect from 4 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Monday and Tuesday Impact Days because of fairly low snow levels and heavy snow with whiteout conditions that will disrupt travel. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-forecast-timeline-winds-sierra-snow-lower-elevation-sacramento-feb-23/43041919