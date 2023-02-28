Northern California Storm Coverage: February 27 update at 10 p.m.

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Some people can't see the forest for the trees. Others can't see the hurricane for the lobsters. On Sept. 24, around 9 a.m. Atlantic time, a few hours after Hurricane Fiona had slowed slightly into a post-tropical cyclone and slammed into Nova Scotia, the federal Fisheries Department issued two preplanned posts on Twitter and Facebook. The first urged everyone to avoid the coastline and stay safe. The second warned them off helping themselves to wayward lobsters. "As well, if you find l