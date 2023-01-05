Northern California Storm Coverage: 6 p.m. update
Northern California is preparing for another strong weather system to arrive on Wednesday that is expected to bring potentially dangerous winds that could down more trees and knock out power in the greater Sacramento area and beyond. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm, Cal OES Director Nancy Ward announced. Officials warned in a Wednesday press conference that widespread flooding is expected in coastal communities and that the rural levee system is the "most vulnerable" infrastructure in the state.