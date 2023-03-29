Northern California Storm Coverage: 6 p.m. update at March 28, 2023
What should be a time for celebration has turned into a disaster for the Woman’s Club of Lodi ahead of a major milestone for the group. Wet floors, cracked walls, and a large hole in the ceiling are what club members are now dealing with after accumulated rainwater caused the roof on their historic Pine Street building to collapse on Monday morning. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/lodi-womans-club-roof-collapses-rain-buildup/43445989