What Northern California pediatricians say parents can do about omicron surge

Edith Gomez knows firsthand the anxiety of having a child contract the virus. She noticed her 10-year-old son showing symptoms last week. "Fever, chills, sweating, sore throat, cough," she listed. "It was just bad." Her son tested positive for COVID-19. He was not vaccinated at the time, she said. KCRA 3 asked Gomez what her advice might be for other parents to avoid a similar situation. "Vaccinate and vaccinate," Gomez said. "People say, 'no, he got it, he’s immune.' Yes, he is — to this variant. But I don’t know how many more variants are coming."