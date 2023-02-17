Northern California Holiday Weekend Forecast: Feb. 17 forecast at noon
Meteorologist Heather Waldman talks about what to expect this weekend.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre
Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil
Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier, nicknamed "Doomsday Glacier," isn't melting as fast as feared – but deep fractures in ice are taking the heaviest toll.
Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.
They’ll be installed this spring as part of a $6.4 million state project.
Why did it go that far? Experts aren’t sure.
'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.
New Brunswickers are joining Canada's carbon-tax rebate club. Residents of the province will begin receiving federal rebate cheques later this year after the federal government's carbon pricing system kicks in on July 1. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday he will scrap his own provincially designed price on carbon effective on Canada Day, triggering the implementation of Ottawa's so-called backstop plan. That means quarterly federal rebate cheques adding up to more than $900 per year for a
Wind turbine blades are hard to recycle because they're huge and sturdy. Veolia North America, a waste management company, is turning them into fuel.
Strong gusts and downpours are set to hit parts of the country as Storm Otto approaches.
Yasmeen Lari, an 82 year old architect, wants Pakistan to swap concrete for bamboo as it rebuilds from devastating floods.
Unusually warm weather and ocean waters are taking their toll along the west coast of Antarctica.
The National Resources Conservation reported that “deep snowpack in California, the Great Basin and Colorado River Basin continues to grow.”
A severe low tide in Italy's 'floating city' of Venice caused a big drop in water levels for its famous canals on Friday, leaving many of its gondolas and boats aground.
(Reuters) -Canada's Alberta province on Thursday offered to collaborate with the federal government to spur carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) investments, but only if Ottawa secures Alberta's consent on climate policies that impact oil and gas. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said those policies include a proposed oil and gas emissions cap, clean power regulations and legislation to help workers retrain for green energy jobs.
Ford Motor Co. has suspended production and halted shipments of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check. Production at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, has been stopped until at least the end of next week. The fire happened at an outdoor lot nearby in Dearborn where vehicles are held for quality checks.
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday released a long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, laying out how the federal government plans to help train workers for roles in the coming clean energy economy as the world aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The plan, to be followed by legislation later this year, includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labour unions and others. Canada said it is also planning to improve labour market data collection and advance funding for skills development, although the document did not outline any new government spending.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the Masbate region in the Philippines in the early hours of Thursday, February 16, the United States Geological Survey and local media reported, with officials noting no major damage.Photos released by City of Masbate Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shows some damage in an event space in Masbate City.The disaster management office said of the 30 critical infrastructure and commercial buildings assessed for damage so far that day, 15 were reported to have sustained minor damages, such as hairline cracks on walls and floor tiles, while the remaining 15 had no damage to their structural integrity.The Office for Civil Defense said work and classes were suspended for the whole province on Thursday following the quake.The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was at sea off the coast of Masbate province at a depth of 20.1 kilometers. Credit: City of Masbate Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office via Storyful