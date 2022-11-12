Northern California health experts urge caution during the holidays amid rising flu cases

Respiratory infections, including the flu, are on the rise heading into the holiday season. Dr. Hakeem Adeniyi with the Sacramento Native American Health Center said this includes the Northern California region. "The numbers are going up they are much higher than what we’ve seen in the last two years with the pandemic. And they’re starting earlier," Adeniyi said. With Thanksgiving weeks away, many people are planning to travel across the country, and doctors are urging travelers to consider wearing a mask on planes, airports and busy commuting areas. Mask-wearing helped keep flu numbers down over the past 2 years .