Northern California forecast: Wet weather returns, prompting some flood concerns for Friday

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele was not going to let an undisclosed illness keep him down. Scheifele led the way with a hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. It was his second hat trick of the year and seventh of his career. “You’ve just got to grind through it, that’s the name of the game,” said Scheifele. “Just battle through it, try to get through the game, and then try to rest as much as you can. I try to do as mu