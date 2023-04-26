Northern California forecast: Warm for the rest of the week
Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees in the valley for the next few afternoons.
The end of the month could even be a bit more disappointing than usual with colder-than-normal air dominating much of Canada. There is one notable exception, however.
With temperatures rising in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged support Tuesday for Central Valley communities facing historic snowmelt and flooding.
Temperatures will remain well below seasonal as we enter the final weekend of April in Ontario, with the chances for snow even creeping back into the forecast early next week
The next solar maximum is predicted to begin in 2025 and is expected to raise some risks for Earth since it'll be stronger than the last cycle peak.
So, where has Toronto's seasonal spring weather gone? Would you believe us if we said the North?...and we mean the Far North!
It was great to witness and celebrate the success of all those running the London Marathon on Sunday.
Extreme weather is gripping parts of the world amid growing fears this summer could see more record-breaking heat. There have already been wildfires across Spain as temperatures soar to unprecedented levels for the time of the year - while the increasing impact of climate change continues to challenge communities and nations. Which parts of the world are seeing extreme conditions?
With the number of electric vehicles on city streets expected to grow significantly in the coming years, Calgary-based Enmax Power says it's keen to tap into the burgeoning market and is investigating ways to prepare for the anticipated surge in demand. The company said Monday that it expects the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city to jump to 200,000 by 2035, up from around 3,000. To get ready, the company has been been studying owners' behaviour, collaborating with more than 160 elect
Temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley will climb to the high 80s and mid-90s this week, melting deep Sierra snowpack and triggering potential floods.
Texas will once again be under severe weather watch Wednesday as storms target the northern portion of the state.
An Australian coal company is withdrawing its plan for a mine in the Crowsnest Pass region of the eastern slopes of Alberta's Rocky Mountains. In a letter, Montem Resources is asking the Alberta Energy Regulator to end the environmental impact assessment for its Tent Mountain proposal. The letter says the company will not be resuming mining for metallurgical coal at the site, which last operated in 1983. CEO Peter Doyle says the company will instead be focusing efforts on building a renewable hy
LEMOORE, Calif. (AP) — Ron Caetano is packed and ready to go. His family photos and valuables are in the trailer and he’s put food in carry totes. He moved the rabbits and chickens and their automatic feeders to higher ground. He and his family and dogs could get out in less than an hour, they figure, should more heavy rain or hot weather melt so much mountain snow that gushing water overwhelms the rivers and channel that surround their tight-knit, rural Central California community and give it