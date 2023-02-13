Northern California Forecast: Timeline for gusty winds on Monday, Tuesday

Reuters

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive response to widespread flooding that has affected seven of the country's nine provinces. Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape have been most affected by the floods, which were brought on by heavy rainfall as a result of the La Nina weather phenomenon, according to a statement from the office of the presidency on Monday. Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape, and North West have also experienced flooding.Invoking the national disaster act gives the government additional powers, including in the procurement and delivery of goods and services and the ability to bypass restrictions under current law.