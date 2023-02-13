Northern California Forecast: Timeline for gusty winds on Monday, Tuesday
A system moving through Northern California will bring cooler temperatures, gusty north winds and some snow showers. Here's the forecast from Feb. 13 at noon.
Winter's flip-flopping continues across Ontario, with a taste of spring-like temperatures followed by a wintry mix and plunging daytime highs this week
Environment Canada has issued a series of public alerts Monday in anticipation of strong coastal winds and heavy snowfall along the Coquihalla Highway. A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is to blame for the forecast, which includes wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. The federal weather agency says gusts in these areas could reach up to 90 km/h before easing Monday night. They are expected to peak in the late afternoon and
Forecasters call for sunny skies and breezy conditions.
A nor'easter scraping south of Atlantic Canada will spread a heavy swath of snow across parts of Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland Monday into Tuesday.
FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s
A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.
"We never lost power, water, or internet," Mark Wilkerson, a resident, told Insider. "And it's all by design, we weren't just lucky."
Although the past few Februarys have not featured warmth quite as extreme, 2023 looks to deliver temperatures back into the teens in southern Ontario
A swath of winter storm warnings are in effect for most of eastern Newfoundland on Monday. Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau said Monday about 30 to 40 centimetres of snow could fall over the northwest Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville, Bonavista Peninsula and Burin Peninsula areas, beginning overnight and continuing until Wednesday. "It will generally start with snow overnight tonight for most areas and that will continue through most of the day Tuesday," said Boudreau. "For the Aval
The death toll from last week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continued to rise amid miraculous rescues. Live updates.
Lava erupted from a crater on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on February 12 as volcanic activity picked up, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Footage released by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island shows the molten rock splashing from Halemaumau crater, located at the summit of Kilauea. According to the post, a cone-shaped vent collapsed early Sunday morning and created a “robust spillway” of molten rock.The current eruption posed no threat and occurred in a closed area of the park, the USGS said, but officials warned of potential air hazards and would continue to monitor the volcano’s activity. Credit: Hawaii Volcanoes NPS via Storyful
The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday. The proposed Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) covers a 133,000-square-kilometre swath of open ocean 150 kilometres off the island’s west coast. The area harbours a unique concentration of hydrothermal vents, underwater sea mountains and rich deep-sea biodiversity hot spots found nowhere else in
Officials are investigating a fire that broke out on Vancouver's Granville Island Marina overnight Sunday and destroyed three boats. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) says the fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday at the popular tourist spot, which offers a place for boats to dock throughout the year. It's officially known as the Pelican Bay Marina. The fire department says three 12-metre-long fibreglass boats, which were moored alongside each other, were gutted by the blaze. A 9 a.m. PT on
Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive response to widespread flooding that has affected seven of the country's nine provinces. Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape have been most affected by the floods, which were brought on by heavy rainfall as a result of the La Nina weather phenomenon, according to a statement from the office of the presidency on Monday. Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape, and North West have also experienced flooding.Invoking the national disaster act gives the government additional powers, including in the procurement and delivery of goods and services and the ability to bypass restrictions under current law.
A moderate winter storm is expected to spread heavy snow across the Plains and into the Upper Midwest by Thursday, meteorologists say.
Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights.
Turkey yesterday detained building contractors trying to flee the country as it announced more than 100 people were under investigation over the collapse of homes in the country’s devastating earthquake.
How can there be a simultaneous drought and flood in California?
A diver located one of the men inside a submerged utility vehicle, police said.