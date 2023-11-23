Northern California forecast for Thanksgiving morning
A significant temperature drop will send Albertans to their closets to get their winter gear Wednesday, and likely their shovels, too, to deal with a round of snow pushing through
An evacuation order remains in place Wednesday for 25 homes in the Southern Interior community of Penticton, B.C., due to fears of a potential rock slide.The city says it was notified on Tuesday morning about a large rock that may break off a cliff, and a geotechnical engineer's review prompted the evacuation of the properties.Some residents of Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park will have to remain out of their homes for a while longer, with emergency support services extended for another day.The
“I had already seen the cubs, so I knew I wasn’t safe.”
Shelbi Todaro, who spotted the alligator while running by the river, said she initially thought it was a snapping turtle. She captured it on video.
KELOWNA, B.C. — A man whose truck got stuck in the snow west of Kelowna, B.C., needed to be rescued by an RCMP helicopter. Rescuers say the man was unharmed but the situation could have ended much worse and they are warning of a growing trend of drivers relying on online maps to navigate forest service roads. Mounties say in a statement that the man was exploring the backcountry on Tuesday near the Brenda Lake recreation area when his new four-by-four truck became stuck in the snow and he called
After a snowy system brought hefty accumulations to part of the Maritimes Wednesday, leading to power outages, the storm will be focused on Newfoundland on Thursday as it continues to move east
There will be little reprieve from the stormy weather for Atlantic Canada, as another storm will bear down on the region this week
An outdoor social media influencer with millions of followers is accused of lying to obtain a Yukon hunting licence, going on a hunting spree and illegally killing several bears over a single week, according to court documents. Tristan James Hamm, who goes by "Mr. Adventure" on Instagram, describes himself as an outdoor connoisseur, animal lover, adventure athlete and entrepreneur. The 32-year-old has over two million followers on Instagram, with photos of him rock climbing, hiking, boxing and r
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. In Canada, the wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat. Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada's leading authorities on the problem, calls feral swine, “the most invasive animal on the planet" and “an ecological train wreck.”
Pattern change coming to Alberta with much colder airmass and snow for the mountains.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As much as 1.1 million gallons of oil may have been discharged into the Gulf of Mexico from a pipeline system off Louisiana's southeast coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday. The affected pipeline has been shut down but authorities were still trying to determine the exact location and cause of the leak, officials said during a Coast Guard news conference. None of the oil has reached land so far, though its affect on wildlife was still being investigated. A U.S. Fish and Wil
The Nova Scotia government is tapping the brakes on its plan to fast-track wind farms inside bays where it has sole control of development."We're pausing any consideration of waters within provincial jurisdiction until the framework for jointly managed offshore areas is in place," Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton said in a statement issued Wednesday.Canada and Nova Scotia share jurisdiction of waters extending from shorelines outside bays to the 200 mile territorial limit.B
Studies over the past eight years have found that insects are migrating north as global temperatures rise.
“No two El Niño events are the same. Even strong ones.”
The now 9-month-old American black bear cub was just 4 pounds when he was found all on his own last spring.
The International Energy Agency wants the fossil fuel industry to cut production and emissions and invest in renewable power.
With an El Niño winter expected, the question for B.C. becomes clearer: What will be in store for winter lovers this season?
Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers, B.C., says its shelters are overwhelmed with bear cubs from recent rescues.Angelika Langen, manager and co-founder of the organization, says this has been the society's busiest fall, with a two-fold increase in the number of cubs in their care."Last year we had altogether 45, currently we have 92," she said in an interview with CBC. "We anticipated the fall to be busy but this has been a storm that we definitely did not expect."Northern Lights is one
The Mililani Mauka Wildfire still burns on the island of Oahu and doesn't get much media attention because it is not burning homes, but experts say the fire and extremely dry conditions could lead to another Lahaina tragedy.
A year-long study finds the animals are back in the Seychelles where they were hunted in the 1960s.