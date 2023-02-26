Northern California forecast: Snow continues to fall in the Sierra, Valley showers taper on Saturday
Travelers should expect chain controls through the weekend along with possible road closures. Saturday is the best window for those wanting to travel to the Sierra because conditions on Sunday could be hazardous. Snow will continue to fall into Saturday afternoon, mainly south of Highway 50 with minimal accumulations, Meteorologist Eileen Javora says. Sunday will start dry with the exception of a few flurries in the Sierra. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said that anywhere between 6-12 inches of snow could fall Sunday in the Sierra at elevations between 2,500-3,000 feet.