Northern California Forecast May 6th, 10 PM
Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn breaks down what weather changes to expect this next week
Several thousand people have been ordered to leave their homes as more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta. "Everybody's out, everybody's alive, nobody's injured," said Steven Lacroix, managing director of Alberta Emergency Management Agency. As of early Saturday morning, there were 103 active wildfires in the province, with 37 listed as out of control. An evacuation order was issued for the town of Edson and Yellowhead County Friday evening. Edson, about 215 kilometres west of Edmonton, has
An influx of unauthorized elver harvesters prompted Nova Scotia Power to shut down one of its hydro dams last month, and the facility remains on reduced hours because of ongoing illegal fishing at the site. The hydro dam in Head of St. Margarets Bay, at the mouth of North East River, has been the scene of nightly fishing for elvers, before and after the legal fishery was supposedly shut down on April 15. Elvers, also known as baby eels, are Canada's most valuable fish species by weight, selling
On the Italian coast, in the central region of Tuscany, the seaside resort of Rosignano looks like a picture-postcard paradise with turquoise sea and shimmering white sand. But this landscape is a result of its close proximity to a large factory producing soda ash. For over a century, the Belgian chemical company Solvay has managed the site, with the authorisation to discharge up to 250,000 tons of waste – pumped directly onto the beach. Although legal and monitored, this activity still has considerable environmental and health implications. Life in Rosignano revolves around a battle between the chemical giant and a number of local residents. Our reporters went to meet them. Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:PFAS chemicals: Everlasting pollutionNurdle pollution turns Spanish beach into 'plastic soup'In Portugal, planned lithium mine in rural village sparks controversy
“It will be interesting to see how he shares the landscape with our other resident large carnivores.”
The late-April heat wave in southern Europe and northern Africa was made 100 times more likely because of climate change, the study found.
From giant "holes" on the sun to a solar polar vortex, our star is getting more active and NASA is recording all of it. The video is jaw-dropping.
GRAND FORKS, B.C. — The threat of flooding throughout British Columbia's Interior continued to spread Saturday as a combination of warm weather and rain drove higher flows in rivers and streams, putting several communities and their residents in harm’s way. According to the province’s River Forecast Centre, about half of B.C. is under flood watches, warnings or advisories. Three regions — Boundary, Cache Creek and Whiteman Creek in the Okanagans — are under active flood warnings. The Regional Di
Raging wildfires in northern Alberta have prompted thousands of people from their homes, including the Indigenous community of Fox Lake, where more than 3,500 people live. Neetu Garcha reports from High Level, Alberta on the efforts to fight the flames, how some evacuees had never left their community before, and the fears of what they'll return to.
Have you ever heard of a snake bird? These birds are a common sight in the Lowcountry and are known to impale prey with their long bills.
TOKYO (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.2 quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.5 and said it was centered at a depth of about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles). One person was reported dead and at least 13 were injured in Suzu
Snow fell in the Sierra Nevada mountains on Saturday, May 6.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the region, warning residents of heavy snow and difficult travel conditions.This footage by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shows snow falling at their facility in Soda Springs. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful
Early hot and dry weather in the Prairies has sparked dozens of wildfires across Alberta and Saskatchewan with 13,000 Albertans forced to evacuate their homes.
TORONTO — Ontario wants to expand a licensing regime that allows residents to unleash dogs in an enclosed area to teach them how to hunt captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits. Hunters say there is a growing demand for the dog sport, which is often referred to as training and trialing, while animal advocates call it a cruel practice for the captive prey. The province's natural resources and forestry minister said the government wants to allow more of the hunting facilities to prevent the sport from
American crocodiles continue to make a comeback in South Florida and the Keys.
Premier Blaine Higgs is heading to Europe next week to promote three New Brunswick energy sources that remain largely hypothetical at the moment. Higgs will be at the World Hydrogen Summit next week in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and will then travel to Paris. The focus in Rotterdam will be pitching the province's hydrogen, natural gas and small modular reactor projects to customers — though none of them are producing anything that exists yet. He'll position all three of those sources as a key p
The young female humpback whale washed up on the sand banks of a Highland loch.
Water levels are going up at Lake Powell and Lake Mead but Arizona may still have additional water reductions next year. Several leaders of state and federal water agencies, including the Central Arizona Project, gave an update on the Colorado River and future projections of Arizona's water supply. In the short term, it's good news. The abundant rain and snowfall this past winter likely provided the highest flow of water into these lakes since 2011.
Bouncing light off of big sheets of metal might power the next phase of Solar System discovery.
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province has declared a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfires. Smith says the safety of Albertans is a priority. She says the state of emergency gives the government greater power to access emergency funds and mobilize additional support. Several communities and rural areas have been evacuated in recent days and the number of evacuees has grown to more than 24,000. Officials say there are currently 392 wildfires burning in the provinc
Cheetah mom Qailee and her three little cubs have ventured out of their den at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia for the first time, footage released on Friday, May 5, shows.Qailee and her cubs are already famous in the cheetah world, as one of the three cubs was cross-fostered into Qailee’s litter shortly after being born in March, a first for Australian zoos.Zoos SA said the cheetah was Africa’s most endangered big cat, classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.Qailee and her cubs will stay near their den until the cubs, born in March, are around three months old. They will then join the zoo’s other cheetahs on display, Zoos SA said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful