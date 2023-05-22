Northern California Forecast: May 21 10 PM

Reuters Videos

STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS PROFANITYAuthorities hope cooler temperatures and showers forecast for the coming week will help firefighters battling blazes in the oil-rich Canadian province, although storms could complicate efforts.Amid hot, dry conditions, forecasters were tracking a front likely to move into the province on Sunday that should bring much-needed relief, including humidity and even rain, Christie Tucker, information unit manager at Alberta Wildfire, said at a Saturday briefing.Authorities have closed some parks and campgrounds in Alberta over the Victoria Day weekend.The holiday weekend, when residents traditionally go camping or enjoy other outdoor activities, usually sees an uptick in seasonal wildfires, some of which are accidentally caused by people.Canada's wildfires have sent smoke to U.S. states including Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Utah, Washington and Colorado, triggering air quality alerts in some places.Over 2,800 firefighters from Canada and the United States were battling about 91 active wildfires on Saturday.The wildfires have tested Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's disaster management skills ahead of a provincial election on May 29.