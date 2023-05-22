Northern California Forecast: May 21 10 PM
Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn talks about what we can expect for weather changes this upcoming week.
Parts of the country have already experienced summer-like temperatures this spring, but certain regions could be in for a rude awakening this week
VANCOUVER — A new out-of-control wildfire in British Columbia's Interior sparked a mandatory evacuation order and forced firefighters to carry out a tactical evacuation on one property over the weekend. A spokeswoman with the Cariboo Fire Centre says all residents near the Tzenzaicut Lake wildfire are under an evacuation order after the blaze was discovered in the area located approximately 600 kilometres north of Vancouver on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Mack said on Sunday crews have been using
A risk for severe storms across B.C. and Alberta this weekend will serve as a prelude to cooler temperatures and beneficial rains
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for several parts of B.C. including the northeast Peace region, which is already dealing with out-of-control wildfires. A flood watch was issued Sunday for rivers and tributaries around Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd, Moberly Lake, Pine Pass, Hudson's Hope and Dawson Creek. The river forecast centre says unseasonably hot weather over the past few weeks has led to heavy snowfall melts, which means the region is vulnerable to significant flo
May has already seen three shark bite incidents, including this newest attack, in Monroe County.
As the fierce midday sun beat down on his 2.4 hectares of fields in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, Ali Sher shrugged and carried on sorting through the cucumbers he's cultivated, telling his wife and seven children to keep going. "We work here the whole day," the 53-year old farmer told CBC News. "No matter how hot it gets, we still have to work. We have no other option." The intense heat also scorches the crops — forcing the family to spend more time outside, watering and tending to the
Canadian conservationists are trying to change the message behind No Mow May, a campaign to support pollinators such as bees, because it doesn't apply well here. No Mow May was conceived by the botanical charity Plantlife in Europe in 2019, and it hasn't travelled well across the ocean, said P.E.I. biologist Kate MacQuarrie. "I'm not a huge fan of the reason it's being promoted, which is primarily for promoting dandelions," said MacQuarrie. "Dandelions [are] really junk food for bees. It's abund
Toxic "forever chemicals" are being found in the blood of Canadians — and even higher levels are being found in northern Indigenous communities — says a new report from the government of Canada. Health Canada and Environment Canada have released a draft assessment of the science on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Both departments propose listing the human-made chemicals as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA). Canadians have until mid-July to weigh in on the p
After their most successful season in recent memory, tribal hunters face the backlash for problems they didn't create.
Rain will bring some much-needed relief to B.C.'s Interior and Alberta to conclude the long weekend, but a thunderstorm chance may ignite new fires.
Four newborns at a Cambridgeshire wildlife park are destined to help a Scottish conservation effort.
STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS PROFANITYAuthorities hope cooler temperatures and showers forecast for the coming week will help firefighters battling blazes in the oil-rich Canadian province, although storms could complicate efforts.Amid hot, dry conditions, forecasters were tracking a front likely to move into the province on Sunday that should bring much-needed relief, including humidity and even rain, Christie Tucker, information unit manager at Alberta Wildfire, said at a Saturday briefing.Authorities have closed some parks and campgrounds in Alberta over the Victoria Day weekend.The holiday weekend, when residents traditionally go camping or enjoy other outdoor activities, usually sees an uptick in seasonal wildfires, some of which are accidentally caused by people.Canada's wildfires have sent smoke to U.S. states including Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Utah, Washington and Colorado, triggering air quality alerts in some places.Over 2,800 firefighters from Canada and the United States were battling about 91 active wildfires on Saturday.The wildfires have tested Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's disaster management skills ahead of a provincial election on May 29.
A PhD student at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver is helping to rehabilitate cats rescued from hoarding environments so they can avoid being euthanized. The B.C. SPCA says hundreds of cats are rescued every year from such conditions, sometimes in groups of up to 80 at a time. Bailey Eagan, a graduate student in UBC's Animal Welfare Program, recently published a study in the Journal of American Veterinary Medical Association. It investigated using a combination of anti-anxiety medi
South Carolina has an estimated 100,000 alligators in its lakes.
In July 2015, American dentist Walter Palmer sparked global outrage when a photo was shared of him standing over Cecil the lion. The majestic big cat, who was 13 years old, was the most popular visitor attraction at Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe until Mr Palmer shot him with a bow and arrow. It is inarguably one of the most high-profile examples of the inevitable uproar whenever images of smiling hunters, posing with guns in front of dead animals, make their way on to the internet.
Other species which displayed a positive response to visitors included penguins, jaguars and cheetahs.
Households living in the wealthiest parts of England are four times more likely to have a heat pump installed than their less well-off counterparts, a new Telegraph analysis has revealed.
The subadult shark registered May 20 about 100 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast. She’s been known to visit the area often since 2021, tracking data shows.
Condors, cranes and some scrub-jay species are among more than 100 of America's most at-risk birds for extinction.
