Northern California Forecast: When to expect Sierra showers and thunderstorms this weekend
Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn breaks down when there might be thunderstorms and showers in the Sierra this weekend.
Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn breaks down when there might be thunderstorms and showers in the Sierra this weekend.
Researchers used high-flying drones and motion-sensitive trail cameras to capture photos of the elusive creature.
Tera Ebach installed solar panels on her Saskatoon home to lower her ecological footprint. She wishes her power provider had more attractive measures to entice others to do the same. Ebach is part of SaskPower's net metering program — which allows customers to generate their own electricity with solar panels and receive credit for any excess they generated for the provincial grid. From March 1 to April 5, she produced more power with her solar panels than she used — meaning she overall ended up
Several of the elusive cats were spotted on trail cameras. Take a look.
She was with her pet, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Getting out of her silver pickup at a south Calgary truck stop, Abby Stahl looked at me with skepticism. CBC doesn't care about what I think, she said. But we do. That's exactly why I was there, hanging out and approaching strangers on the windy asphalt. And we struck up a conversation. During this campaign, I and other CBC journalists have been hitting the streets. We've interviewed more than 100 people at local gathering places — shops in Canmore, an Edmonton mall, the library in Red Deer, and
“These ocean giants roam the seas in search of their favorite food, jellyfish,” according to NOAA.
An Ottawa fisherman is on the hook for a hefty fine after catching roughly 10 times the legal limit during a fly-in trip to a remote northern Ontario lake. The man pleaded guilty last month to possessing fish over the legal limit and possessing fish packed in a manner that could not easily be counted, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday. In June 2021, conservation officers were alerted to a group of anglers who'd been fishing on Whitewater Lake nort
The creatures disappeared from the Yorke Peninsula over 100 years ago. Now they’re making a “historic comeback,” wildlife officials said.
Rainy days and cooler temperatures are set to move into parts of British Columbia and Alberta, leaving forecasters hopeful that regions impacted by wildfires will get some much needed relief.
As the summer sun beats down on southern B.C., snakes stir from their winter slumber and navigate through the tall grass, signalling summer's arrival. However, for many Okanagan residents, stumbling upon one slithering through their backyard or neighbourhood can be a bit of a hair-raising experience. Similar to previous years, residents living around Okanagan Lake at this time of year have been taking to social media to share their snake-related experiences. Pete Wise, the urban wildlife special
A strong El Niño could augur yet another wet winter for California, as well as drive the global average temperature to a record high, experts say.
The amphibian was named after the Latin word for “surprising,” researchers said.
The tale involves a long legal battle and a unique bond between a man and Smooshi the walrus.
A lack of resources means battery electric vehicles (BEV) cannot be the auto sector's only answer to climate change, Toyota Motor Corp's top scientist said Thursday, warning that focusing on BEVs could lead some drivers to hold onto polluting vehicles. Some investors and environmental groups have long criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace BEVs, saying it has lagged Tesla Inc and others amid growing global demand. The world's top automaker by sales has countered that BEVs are just one option and that gasoline-electric hybrids, such as its pioneering Prius, are a more realistic choice for some markets and drivers.
From concerns over range to worries about charging availability, some of the most prevalent preconceived notions about EVs simply don't hold water.
“Certainly in recent times it’s a first,” a wildlife official said.
The solar flare was not facing Earth when it exploded, but its radiation still messed with our radio signals.
Wildfires are raging again this spring across Western Canada, with flames ripping through forests in parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories. In Alberta alone, roughly 98 wildfires were burning and 26 were classified as out of control on Thursday, according to the latest update, and officials have already enlisted the help of nearly 1,000 out-of-province firefighters from across Canada and the U.S. This shouldn't come as a surprise, said Mike Flannigan, a p
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Alaska continued to issue flood watches for parts of the Yukon River on Thursday, May 18, as flooding caused by large ice jams impacted several communities.This footage was released by the NWS, who said it was captured on Wednesday as ice from the Yukon River piled up at Tanana. On Thursday, a flood watch was issued from Galena to the village of Koyukuk, and the NWS said “major flooding” was occurring in Buckland.The flooding started the previous weekend as ice broke up along rivers and began causing jams in several places. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration on Sunday for communities experiencing severe flooding. Credit: NWS Fairbanks Alaska via Storyful
Scientists studying sea-level rise found that the weight of New York City’s buildings is causing the city to literally sink. What can be done?