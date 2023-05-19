Northern California Forecast: When to expect Sierra showers and thunderstorms this weekend

CBC

Getting out of her silver pickup at a south Calgary truck stop, Abby Stahl looked at me with skepticism. CBC doesn't care about what I think, she said. But we do. That's exactly why I was there, hanging out and approaching strangers on the windy asphalt. And we struck up a conversation. During this campaign, I and other CBC journalists have been hitting the streets. We've interviewed more than 100 people at local gathering places — shops in Canmore, an Edmonton mall, the library in Red Deer, and