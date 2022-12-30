The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding

December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Repeated rounds of rainfall are what water managers and hydrologists expect this time of year. That's why they say they're preparing for but not overly concerned about the possibility of localized flooding through the weekend. Meteorologist Heather Waldman reports. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-forecast-repeated-rain-storms-water-managers-potential-for-flooding/42364057