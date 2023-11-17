Northeast Ohio lawmaker removed from Democratic caucus for 'abusive behavior'

Reuters

A group of hardline Republicans has put new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on notice that he can no longer count on their support for legislation, signaling a possible early end to his "honeymoon" period. Three weeks after the Louisiana lawmaker won the gavel of the House of Representatives, 19 House Republicans - including 15 hardliners - voted to block debate on their party's bill to fund federal programs on commerce, justice and science for fiscal 2024, which began on Oct 1. "We want the message to be clear," said Representative Scott Perry, chairman of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus.