Northeast Ohio lawmaker removed from Democratic caucus for 'abusive behavior'
Northeast Ohio state Rep. Elliot Forhan has been stripped of nearly all lawmaker privileges by Democratic Party leaders for "abusive" and "violent" behavior.
Northeast Ohio state Rep. Elliot Forhan has been stripped of nearly all lawmaker privileges by Democratic Party leaders for "abusive" and "violent" behavior.
Gag order was issued after Trump made series of false and disparaging remarks about chief clerk
Former president complains about ‘living in a very corrupt country’ after Biden expected to face critical report but no charges in special counsel probe into handling of classified documents
The key defense witness appeared stumped when asked how much Trump was paying for his testimony.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh became the second prominent Canadian politician to call out Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for running what Singh describes as an “extremist government."
The convictions of two former Trump aides who refused to comply with the House Jan. 6 committee’s information requests could revive a potent tool for holding powerful people accountable.
Rep. Chip Roy got some very blunt responses to a challenge he delivered from the House floor.
The former Trump attorney's comments were brutally mocked on social media.
The UK's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update that Russia was thought to have deployed its A-50 Mainstay D aircraft to find targets for its air defenses.
The former president went after the reality star while denying a new book’s claim about their White House meeting.
Israel is approaching the end of the first phase of its operation in Gaza and with it comes a dilemma. "You break it, you own it," US secretary of state Colin Powell warned President Bush ahead of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, quoting signs in US department stores meant for customers. The same principle applies to Israel with northern Gaza.
CNNVivek Ramaswamy wasn’t going to let Donald Trump be the only Republican presidential candidate to deploy the loaded term “vermin,” saying on CNN Wednesday night that the word also applies to homeless people in San Francisco. Ramaswamy was asked by CNN Newsnight anchor Abby Phillip if Trump’s use of “vermin” echoes the rhetoric of Nazi leaders, as historians have noted. “This is a classic mainstream media move: pick some individual phrase of Donald Trump—focus on literally that word—without ac
CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoning and releasing convicted murderers who fight in the war against Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job. “This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a
Tim Scott drops out, and Trump voices his worst desires | Opinion
A group of hardline Republicans has put new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on notice that he can no longer count on their support for legislation, signaling a possible early end to his "honeymoon" period. Three weeks after the Louisiana lawmaker won the gavel of the House of Representatives, 19 House Republicans - including 15 hardliners - voted to block debate on their party's bill to fund federal programs on commerce, justice and science for fiscal 2024, which began on Oct 1. "We want the message to be clear," said Representative Scott Perry, chairman of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus.
A military base went up in flames after a huge explosion in Kotluban in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast early on Nov. 16, local Telegram channels reported, noting the presence of numerous special services vehicles at the scene.
Russian propaganda has taken an unusual turn by actively promoting participation in the Avdiivka assault as if it were a thrilling tourist adventure, rather than a direct ticket to hell.
Sarah Lande, an Iowa resident, has been friends with Xi Jinping since his first visit to the US a quarter of a century ago. She discusses their unexpected relationship on Erin Burnett Out Front.
Two bodies of female hostages abducted by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel have been found adjacent to Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Sharif, Israel Defense Forces said.
Can DeSantis land that attack given his own reform on police reform? | Opinion