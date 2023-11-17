Northeast Ohio continues its strong support for the people of Ukraine

Reuters

A federal judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to add a new expert witness just two months before a trial addressing how much the former U.S. president owes for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, saying Trump "made his own bed" by waiting too long. Trump had claimed he would suffer "extreme prejudice" without a new damages expert for the scheduled Jan. 16, 2024, trial. He said he hadn't foreseen a need for one until after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, on Oct. 5 excluded testimony from another expert.