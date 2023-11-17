Northeast Ohio continues its strong support for the people of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova was in Cleveland Friday. Her visit comes as Congress has yet to act on more funding for Ukraine.
The convictions of two former Trump aides who refused to comply with the House Jan. 6 committee’s information requests could revive a potent tool for holding powerful people accountable.
Gag order was issued after Trump made series of false and disparaging remarks about chief clerk
Former president complains about ‘living in a very corrupt country’ after Biden expected to face critical report but no charges in special counsel probe into handling of classified documents
The key defense witness appeared stumped when asked how much Trump was paying for his testimony.
A letter from the president’s lawyer tells Republicans they’re doing bad work but doesn’t say the White House won’t cooperate.
A federal judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to add a new expert witness just two months before a trial addressing how much the former U.S. president owes for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, saying Trump "made his own bed" by waiting too long. Trump had claimed he would suffer "extreme prejudice" without a new damages expert for the scheduled Jan. 16, 2024, trial. He said he hadn't foreseen a need for one until after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, on Oct. 5 excluded testimony from another expert.
Rep. Chip Roy got some very blunt responses to a challenge he delivered from the House floor.
The former Trump attorney's comments were brutally mocked on social media.
The UK's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update that Russia was thought to have deployed its A-50 Mainstay D aircraft to find targets for its air defenses.
The Florida law penalized venues that allowed people younger than 18 to attend “adult live performances” containing sexually explicit or lewd content.
Israel is approaching the end of the first phase of its operation in Gaza and with it comes a dilemma. "You break it, you own it," US secretary of state Colin Powell warned President Bush ahead of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, quoting signs in US department stores meant for customers. The same principle applies to Israel with northern Gaza.
CNNVivek Ramaswamy wasn’t going to let Donald Trump be the only Republican presidential candidate to deploy the loaded term “vermin,” saying on CNN Wednesday night that the word also applies to homeless people in San Francisco. Ramaswamy was asked by CNN Newsnight anchor Abby Phillip if Trump’s use of “vermin” echoes the rhetoric of Nazi leaders, as historians have noted. “This is a classic mainstream media move: pick some individual phrase of Donald Trump—focus on literally that word—without ac
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job. “This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a
Tim Scott drops out, and Trump voices his worst desires | Opinion
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Defense Ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the General Staff to propose a solution to ensure that takeoffs of Russian MiG-31Ks "do not paralyze the country for hours” during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on Nov. 17.
A military base went up in flames after a huge explosion in Kotluban in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast early on Nov. 16, local Telegram channels reported, noting the presence of numerous special services vehicles at the scene.
“If this continues, this is one of the worst self-inflicted wounds in 20 years. We’re taking the military and throwing it in the ditch,” warned Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Russian propaganda has taken an unusual turn by actively promoting participation in the Avdiivka assault as if it were a thrilling tourist adventure, rather than a direct ticket to hell.
Sarah Lande, an Iowa resident, has been friends with Xi Jinping since his first visit to the US a quarter of a century ago. She discusses their unexpected relationship on Erin Burnett Out Front.
ANKARA (Reuters) -A Turkish parliament commission put off a vote on Sweden's NATO membership bid on Thursday, again holding up expansion of the Western bloc after 18 months of delays that frustrated some allies and extracted some concessions. In May of last year, President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections to both Swedish and Finnish requests to join the military alliance. Turkey ratified Finland's bid in April but, along with NATO member Hungary, has kept Sweden waiting, demanding that Stockholm take more steps to crack down on what it sees as terrorists in its jurisdiction.