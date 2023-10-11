Northeast Early College High School gets solar carports
The Campaign for Southern Equality is urging North Carolina schools not to enforce the Parents’ Bill of Rights until concerns are addressed.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bill on Sunday that would have made free condoms available to all public high school students, arguing it was too expensive for a state with a budget deficit of more than $30 billion. Legislative staff estimated it would have cost in the low millions of dollars each year. California had about 1.9 million high school students enrolled in more than 4,000 schools last year, according to the California Department of Education. “This b
The Saskatchewan government has taken the first steps toward using the notwithstanding clause to override a court decision and pass a policy requiring school officials to inform parents if a student under 16 wanted to change their name or pronouns at school.
The seventh-grade science teacher from Brock Junior High School was arrested Oct. 4 and has since resigned from her teaching job.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's largest teachers union filed suit Monday against a state law making it illegal for teachers and other public school employees to go on strike over pay and working conditions in the country’s fifth-largest school district, which includes Las Vegas. The Clark County Education Association argues in its lawsuit that the 1969 state law prohibiting public employee strikes is unconstitutional. They said it also infringes on the First Amendment rights of its approximately 18,0
We’ll tell you what happens if a student tests positive and if it goes to the police
A pro-Palestinian statement from Harvard University students that blamed Israel for violence engulfing the region does not speak for the educational institution as a whole or its leadership, Harvard University President Claudine Gay said on Tuesday. "Let me also state .... that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership," Gay said in a statement. Prominent Harvard University alumni on Monday denounced the pro-Palestinian statement in which a coalition of 34 Harvard student organizations said they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" following decades of occupation, adding that "the apartheid regime is the only one to blame."
A retired university dean was found shot in the head on a hiking trail near the Vermont State University Castleton Campus where she’d worked, and authorities are searching for clues to help lead them to whoever killed the beloved educator.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s top election official confirmed Tuesday that state voters will decide next year whether public money can go to private school tuition. A petition effort to get the question on the November 2024 ballot far exceeded the number of valid signatures needed to put the controversial question before voters, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office said in a written statement. The effort seeks to repeal a measure passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year allowing
The assault occurred twice, once at the suspect’s off-campus residence and again in the victim’s dorm on Saturday and Sunday.
Some parents from the Elmwood Village Charter School are crying foul after the Buffalo Public School District pulled two speech therapists from their school.
