Northbound Highway 99 lanes in Sacramento closed

An SUV that crashed into a vehicle and flipped across an intersection near the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, was seen narrowly missing a pedestrian, video recorded on July 23 shows.Charles Atherton, whose son recorded the video, told Storyful that he and his family had “noticed this Lexus in front of us driving erratically, hitting the guardrail twice.”Storyful has slowed the footage down to better show the pedestrian’s near-miss.Local news reported that the pedestrian who was nearly struck by the vehicle “then helped pull the 24-year-old driver to safety.”Local news said five cars were involved in the crash, citing state police, adding that “the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.” Credit: Charles Atherton via Storyful