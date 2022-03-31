North Sacramento restaurant vandalized once again, drawing attention of city officials

A north Sacramento restaurant known for its seafood and soul food has once again become the target of vandalism, its fourth time since its two-and-a-half years in business. The owner and head chef of Colo's Soul Food and Seafood, who just went by Kevin in an interview with KCRA 3, said although he can't say for a fact his business is being targeted, it sure feels like it. The latest vandalism happened Monday night, Kevin said. Despite a broken window that's now been boarded up, he did not file a police report.