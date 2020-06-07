North Korea's youth hold rally against defector leaflets

With banners reading "Let's tear up North Korean defectors who are human scum" young people held a rally in Pyongyang on Saturday (June 6).

The gathering was against leaflets launched by defectors in South Korea, condemning Kim Jong Un's regime.

Video provided by news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed students in face masks at an outdoor theater.

KCNA said members and officials from a North Korean youth League as well as students took part.

On Thursday (June 4), the influential sister of North Korea's leader, warned South Korea to stop defectors sending leaflets into the demilitarized zones separating the two countries.

Kim Yo Jong threatened that the North may cancel a recent bilateral military agreement if the activity doesn't stop.

South Korean officials quickly responded, saying they had made efforts to stop defector groups from sending leaflets.