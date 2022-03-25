North Korea's state TV shows ICBM launch

STORY: In a movie-like video released by KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen observing the huge missile being launched from inside a building. Trails of white smoke were seen leaving the missile as it ascended, along with footage taken from a camera onboard the missile.

Dubbed the Hwasong-17, the ICBM is the largest liquid-fuelled missile ever launched by any country from a road-mobile launcher, analysts said.

Kim ordered the test because of the "daily-escalating military tension in and around the Korean peninsula" and the "inevitability of the long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war," state media reported.