North Korean parachuter grabs attention at military event

The footage, which aired on Tuesday, showed the parachuter standing out in his bright blue outfit, posing alongside other military officials in olive green. It also showed him flying in the Pyongyang sky with the flag of the ruling party as part of the opening ceremony for a defence exhibition.

Twitter users took to giving the parachuter nicknames such as 'rocket man', 'Captain DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)' and 'human cannon ball'.

Kim made remarks at the event while standing next to a variety of weapons, including the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, and said the state's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea, according to North Korea's official KCNA news agency.