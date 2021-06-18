North Korea warns of confrontation with U.S. - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has warned of potential confrontation with the United States.

That's according to the North's state media on Friday.

In his first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim stressed the need for both talks and confrontation with the U.S. in order to "protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development."

He also emphasized the need to create a "favorable external climate" for the North's own initiatives.

Kim's remarks came during a Thursday meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, after an earlier session where he called for measures to tackle a "tense" food situation caused by the global health crisis.

Analysts say Kim is refraining from provoking the Biden administration, amid reports of widespread food shortages and concerns about the spread of the health crisis, despite no official acknowledgement from his regime.

Border closures have further hit the economy, already battered by international sanctions.

Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held their first summit in May, injecting fresh urgency into efforts to engage the North in nuclear weapons talks.

North Korea lashed out at the U.S. and its allies in South Korea last month, accusing Washington of "hostile" policy that required a similar response from Pyongyang.