North Korea state TV shows floods near Chinese border

STORY: In the footage aired on KRT, streets were seen flooded by torrential rain and people and cars passing through flooded roads. KRT news reader said 132.5mm of rain fell in Sinuiju during 12AM to 4PM (1500 GMT to 0700GMT) on Thursday, which is heaviest rainfall record in the city this year.

State TV also released footage of floods in neighbouring towns of Phihyon, Ryongchon and Yomju counties, which showed floodwaters gushing through swollen river and people walking in knee-deep flooded street and broken trees.

KRT did not elaborate damages from floods, but said roads were flooded due to heavy rain and caused inconvenience to vehicles and pedestrians.