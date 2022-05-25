North Korea fires missiles, as Biden leaves Asia

STORY: A show of force in response to North Korea's latest missile tests.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry released footage on Wednesday (May 25) of it carrying out combined live-fire drills with the U.S..

The joint drills were launched just hours after North Korea fired three of its own missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang's actions immediately drew the condemnation of South Korea with the president convening his first meeting of the national security council.

Presidential spokesperson, Kang In-Sun, called the test a provocation:

“North Korea's consecutive launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and short-range ballistic missiles today are illegal acts that directly violate the U.N. Security Council resolutions and are a grave provocation that threatens peace in the Korean peninsula and the international community. The government strongly condemns it.”

The timing of North Korea's actions is key.

U.S. President Joe Biden has only just wrapped up a trip to Asia during which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile launches this year.

It also appears to be preparing for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.