North Korea disinfects textile mill amid COVID crisis

STORY: In video provided by the North's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, workers in protective suits were seen disinfecting facilities at Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk textile mill and checking the body temperature of an employee on Friday (June 10).

The reclusive country has been waging a battle against an unprecedented COVID-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown last month, fueling concerns over a lack of vaccines and medical and food supplies.

South Korea and the United States have both offered North Korea assistance in the form of COVID vaccines, but said Pyongyang had not responded.