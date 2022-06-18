North Korea aids sufferers of intestinal illness outbreak

STORY: In the video released by the North's state-run television KRT, residents of Haeju City and Kangryong County suffering from enteric disease were seen crying with gratitude as they received medicines, food and daily necessities from officials on Friday (June 17).

Earlier this week, North Korea revealed the state was facing an "acute enteric epidemic" on top of a weeks-long outbreak of coronavirus. It did not elaborate what the disease was, but enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

South Hwanghae Province is North Korea's key agricultural region and the outbreak raised concerns that it may worsen chronic food shortages amid the wave of COVID-19 infections.