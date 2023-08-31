North County woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot targeting husband

The Canadian Press

BURLINGTON, ONT. — Police west of Toronto are warning drivers to keep their windows closed as they pass the scene where five million bees fell off a truck. Halton Regional Police say the crates of bees fell onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street in Burlington, Ont. They thanked the beekeepers who arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to help with the cleanup. Police told passing drivers to keep their windows closed and pedestrians to avoid the area until the scene was clear. The force says the