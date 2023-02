CBC

A 72-year-old pedestrian and a 20-year-old driver have died in separate crashes in the Moncton area, police say. Last Wednesday, a vehicle collided with a 72-year-old man on the corner of Mountain Road and Winter Avenue in Moncton, an RCMP news release said. The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day, RCMP said. The driver was not injured. The release said an autopsy is being conducted, and the investigation is continuing. The release does not say if the driver was