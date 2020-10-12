North Carolina Woman Traps Two-Headed Snake in Her Sunroom and Finds It a Forever Home

A North Carolina woman went above and beyond to help an unexpected reptile guest at her family game night in late September, finding the two-headed snake who slithered into her sunroom not one but two homes.

Jeannie Wilson, a resident of Taylorsville, was cleaning up her sunroom after a game night with friends and family when she saw the mutant baby rat snake.

It was after midnight when Wilson began tidying up, and she noticed something on the other side of the room, she told Storyful. “I saw something in the corner of my eye, and I said, ‘Lord that’s a snake! The first thing I thought was, ’Oh gosh, something has stepped on you and mashed your head’,” Wilson told Storyful.

After adjusting her glasses and looking more closely, Wilson said she realized the snake had two heads.

She named the snake Double Trouble, she said, and took it to the Catawba Science Center in Hickory, about 30 miles away, so people would be able to see it.

But a few days later, Wilson received a message from a snake wrangler who said he wanted to purchase the snake for his son. Wilson then decided he should have the snake because “it just felt right,” she told Storyful.

The next morning, Wilson returned to the Catawba Science Center. Happily, they gave the snake back to her so she could hand it over to its new owner, she said. Credit: Jeannie WIlson via Storyful