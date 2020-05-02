North Carolina Hospital Staff Cheer After Baby Finishes Chemotherapy Treatment

Staff at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, cheer as little Aaron, a ten-month-old boy, finishes his chemotherapy treatment in this video, posted by Aaron’s mother, Ruth Arevalo, on April 18.

The ten-month-old can be seen making his way down the hospital corridor in a baby walker as medical staff throw confetti and cheer.

Ruth Arevalo told Storyful that her son has been receiving treatment since he was diagnosed with acute megakaryoblastic leukemia at four-months-old.

Sharing the video to her Instagram page, Arevalo described it as “one of the best days of my life.” Credit: Ruth Arevalo via Storyful