North Carolina Family Has Hilarious Overreaction to Drive-Thru Zoo Experience

A North Carolina woman who planned a family visit to a drive-thru zoo in Iredell County got more than she bargained for after the June 10 outing turned hilariously chaotic.

Chasity Sowell captured this video of her mother and nephews reacting with fear after a herd of friendly cattle approached their car while at the drive-thru zoo, Zootastic Park.

The video shows Sowell’s mother desperately trying to get the animals to leave as they peer their heads into the car, while the children can be heard screaming and yelling in the background.

At one point the smell of one of the animals caused Sowell’s nephew to vomit inside the vehicle, while she can be seen with tears streaming down her cheeks.

Sowell, who said she loves animals and owns a pet goat and pig, told Storyful that the tears were from her uncontrollable laughter at her family’s unexpected reaction.

She added that she would take them to an aquarium next time but joked they would likely be scared of the fish. Credit: Chasity Sowell via Storyful