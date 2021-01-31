North Carolina bar sues state, city for coronavirus closure damage
Atomic Fern Bar owner Kevin Slater and Attorney Daniel Meier sit down with 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the lawsuit.
There will be no big birthday celebration for Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom after shutting out the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in Montreal. "Pretty sure it's a full lockdown so I'll be in my bed. Thanks for reminding me," Markstrom said. One day before his 31st birthday, Markstrom made 37 saves in a 2-0 Calgary Flames victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal Saturday night. Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund each scored a goal.Markstrom was perfect, earning his second shutout of the season. "When your goalie plays like that you're not going to lose, ever," Flames captain Mark Giordano said. The Flames' (3-3-1) victory snapped a three-game losing streak, including a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens at the Bell Centre Thursday night. Montreal (5-1-2) had yet to lose a game in regulation before Saturday night's loss. Canadiens goalie Jake Allen made 31 saves for his first loss of the season. A controversial hit took place in the second period of Saturday's game, involving Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Calgary forward Dillon Dube. As the Finnish centre skated behind the Calgary net, Dube's forearm launched into Kotkaniemi's head before he fell to the ice."Listen, I don't think I need to say much. It's pretty obvious what happened in everyone's eyes," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said. During the game, multiple reports surfaced about players from both teams possibly needing a change of scenery. Agent Darren Ferris confirmed to The Canadian Press that two of his clients, Calgary forward Sam Bennett and Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete, have asked for trades. "(Bennett) is a member of our team. As far as anything else goes, that's between his agent and (Flames GM Brad Treliving). But he's a member of our team, a valued member of our team," Flames head coach Geoff Ward said. The Flames and Canadiens weren't afraid to play aggressively against each other Saturday. Backlund won an opening faceoff while charging his head into Canadiens forward Jake Evans.Calgary would soon score first. Gaudreau scored his fifth goal of the season, a power play goal, at 3:34 of the first period. The New Jersey native has a seven-game points streak dating back to his team's first game of the season. Later in the period, as the whistle blew a play dead partway through the opening period, Montreal forward Corey Perry shoved Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson, before the latter decided to grapple with Canadiens rookie Alexander Romanov. Perry and Flames forward Josh Leivo also traded cross-checks, resulting in all four players serving minor penalties.In the second, the Canadiens announced that Josh Anderson would no longer be available for the team during the game. Julien later revealed he had flu-like symptoms, but did test negative for COVID-19.Kotkaniemi would later take a hit from Dube with a little over seven minutes to play in the second period. Canadiens teammate Shea Weber would later take a roughing penalty in the ensuing scrum. Kotkaniemi left to the locker room by the end of the period, but he returned for the start of the third. The Flames tried to make it 2-0 with a wraparound chance by forward Joakim Nordstrom in the final period of play. Allen, sprawled onto the ice, had the puck in between his pads, but a video replay determined the puck had not crossed the line.Backlund would eventually give his team a second goal by putting it in an empty net with 34 seconds to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021. The Canadian Press
A pair of players, both represented by agent Darren Ferris, have asked for a change of scenery. In an email to The Canadian Press, Ferris confirmed media reports that two of his clients, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete and Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett, have asked to be traded. Bennett, 24, has played seven games this season for the Flames, including Saturday night's 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Bennett has a lone assist. In 371 career games, all with the Flames, Bennett has 63 goals and 129 points. Flames head coach Geoff Ward was asked about the possibility of his forward being traded after Saturday night's victory. "He's a member of our team. So as far as anything else goes, that's between his agent and (Flames GM Brad Treliving)," Ward said. "But he's a member of our team. He's a valued member of our team. He had a good hockey game tonight. So we'll just continue on, business as usual, and build off what he was putting out on the ice tonight. It was a good hockey game."Mete, 22, has yet to suit up for the Canadiens this season. In 171 career games, Mete has four career goals and 31 points. A request for comment to the Montreal Canadiens was not immediately returned. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021. The Canadian Press
LOS ANGELES — The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed and will not become official until the start of the new league year March 17. ESPN first reported the swap, which will include the Rams' first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 along with their third-round pick this year. The blockbuster trade of two former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a fresh start for two durable starting quarterbacks who probably need a change of scenery. Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions' third straight campaign with at least 10 losses. He has been one of the NFL's most prolific passers during his 12-year career spent entirely in Detroit, but has never won a playoff game. Meanwhile, the Rams' coaching staff and front office have publicly expressed a clear loss of confidence in Goff in recent weeks, even after Los Angeles earned its third playoff berth and posted its fourth straight winning record during Goff's four years under coach Sean McVay. Goff also led the Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season. Stafford, who turns 33 in February, has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract. After a career spent attempting to escape from the weight of the Lions' lamentable history, Detroit's franchise leader in almost every statistical passing category is headed to California to join McVay's consistent winner. Goff is about to start a four-year, $134 million contract with $110 million guaranteed. Just like longtime teammate Todd Gurley, he is leaving the Rams before his huge contract extension even begins. Los Angeles likely had to pay a premium in draft picks to persuade the Lions to take on Goff's deal. The Lions had several offers for Stafford, and they all included first-round picks, according to another person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced. Stafford was made aware of the teams that wanted to acquire him, and the Rams were one of the franchises he was excited about potentially joining, according to the person. Stafford already has friends and a place to stay on the West Coast: Stafford owns an estate in Newport Coast, southeast of Los Angeles in Orange County, and he is a childhood friend and former high school teammate of longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Although the Rams didn’t confirm the trade, their official Twitter account tweeted at Kershaw, asking him: “Have you heard from an old friend today?” The familiarity of these two franchises’ front offices likely helped the difficult deal: New Detroit general manager Brad Holmes just left his job as the Rams’ director of college scouting under general manager Les Snead earlier this month. Goff was the most recent first-round pick made by the Rams back in 2016. Snead has now traded away his top pick or moved back in seven consecutive drafts to acquire top talent including Goff, receiver Brandin Cooks, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey — and now Stafford. The Rams went 10-6 this season and beat NFC West champion Seattle in the playoffs before losing at Green Bay despite a second straight mediocre season from Goff, who hasn't emerged as an elite quarterback after five seasons in the league. Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns — his lowest total since his rookie year — with 13 interceptions and six lost fumbles over 15 games. Stafford appears to be a clear upgrade at the most important position for McVay, whose reputation as an offensive mastermind has taken several hits over the past two years while Goff and a stagnant skill-position talent pool struggled to execute his schemes effectively. Goff, the fourth-leading passer in Rams history with 18,171 career yards, frequently appeared to be a budding star in his first two seasons under McVay when the Rams ranked first (2017) and second (2018) in the NFL in points scored. He hasn’t built on that success: Goff's 38 turnovers over the past two seasons are the second-most in the NFL, and the Rams' inconsistent offence was largely carried this season by its defence. During the 2020 finale, Stafford surpassed the 45,000-yard mark in the 165th game of his career — the fewest games an NFL player needed to reach that total. He threw three touchdown passes in that game against Minnesota, raising his career total to 282. Like many of Stafford’s accomplishments in Detroit, they were marred by a loss as the Lions fell to 5-11 for their third straight double-digit loss season and his career record dropped to 74-90-1 in the regular season. Shortly after last season, Stafford asked to be traded and spared from another rebuilding project. The Lions asked him to wait until they hired a new general manager and coach, but luring Holmes from the Rams to run Detroit’s front office and giving New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Brad Campbell a shot to be a head coach again didn’t change his mind. Detroit drafted the strong-armed Stafford out of Georgia with the hopes he could end the Lions' drought of just one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title. Stafford became one of the NFL's most productive quarterbacks, but went 0-3 in the 2011, 2014 and 2016 postseasons. Indianapolis, Washington, New England and San Francisco were among several teams believed to have expressed serious interest in acquiring Stafford, who earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2014. Goff is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Stafford was AP’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 after bouncing back from an injury-stunted start to his career. He is No. 16 on the league’s career list with 45,109 yards passing and 282 passing touchdowns while playing on just four winning teams and no division champions. Playing for a team that was often trailing, he led 31 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career and earned 38 victories with game-winning drives. Detroit drafted Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah last year No. 3 overall, passing on quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. The Lions have the No. 7 overall pick this year, and now that they have a veteran quarterback, they may draft a player to improve an awful defence. Detroit’s defence set franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst ever in the league. The Lions will face the Rams next season at SoFi Stadium. ___ AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored twice for the Toronto Six, including the winner with 23 seconds left, in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday night at Herb Brooks Arena. Both teams traded goals throughout the game until Grant-Mentis's second of the night gave Toronto the lead for good. Taylor Woods and Sarah-Eve Coutu Godbout also scored for Toronto (3-1-1). The Six have won three games in a row. Nina Rodgers scored twice for Minnesota (3-1-0) while Brooke White-Lancette also scored. Toronto returns to action Sunday against the Connecticut Whale. Minnesota won't play again until Monday, also against the Whale. This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 30, 2021. The Canadian Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Brandon Newman’s first-half struggles landed him on the bench to start the second half Saturday. When coach Matt Painter gave the redshirt freshman a second chance, Newman delivered like a veteran. He scored 21 of his career-high 29 points in the second half, Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to blow out No. 21 Minnesota 81-62. “He wants to be a good player and as a coach, you love that piece of it," Painter said. “He always responds to failure and that’s kind of the knee-jerk reaction you have with the up-and-down nature of his freshman season. He scored a lot of points tonight and, at times, he carried the load for us." Newman wasn't finished, either. Less than an hour after going 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, he and Jaden Ivey walked back onto the court to take even more shots, in hopes of even better performances. But Purdue (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) can't quibble with the recent results. It has won five of its last six and Painter earned conference win No. 174, tying him with former Illinois coach Harry Combes for No. 8 in league history. Purdue went 8 of 10 on 3s in the second half after missing all five of its attempts beyond the arc in the first half and Minnesota (11-6, 4-6) couldn't withstand the physical toll. “I thought we were playing pretty good defence but they wore us down on the glass and they got to the free throw line," Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “We were in a flow offensively in the first half. We were playing pretty good defence and then I think their physicality really grinded us down.” Liam Robbins scored 15 points and Brandon Johnson had 11 for Minnesota, which fell to 0-5 on the road. The Gophers also have lost five of seven with this one perhaps being the toughest of all. They dominated most of the first half as they took a 24-10 lead. But the Boilermakers rallied late, trimming the deficit to 35-30 at the half. Purdue opened the second half on a 10-4 run and then Newman helped them extend the margin to 53-41 with 10:05 to play. Minnesota never got closer than seven afterward. “He’s always in the gym shooting. So you want these moments for the guys and I’m very happy for him" Williams said. “I’m not surprised at all. He puts in too much work not to have a night like this." BIG PICTURE Minnesota: It looked like the Golden Gophers had finally solved this season's road woes Saturday. Instead, an inexplicably poor second-half performance doomed them again. Purdue: After going 0 for 5 on 3-pointers in the first half and 2 for 17 in the first three halves since Sasha Stefanovic tested positive for COVID-19, Newman finally gave the Boilermakers an answer. If Purdue keeps playing like it did in the second half, they'll be tough to beat. POLL IMPLICATIONS Minnesota: The Gophers slid four spots in last week's poll. The descent will probably continue when the new rankings are released Monday — and they could fall the way out. Purdue: An impressive four-game winning streak had the Boilermakers back in the Top 25 discussion before losing at home last week to Michigan. Saturday's win should put them back in the mix this week. STAT SHEET Minnesota: Leading scorer Marcus Carr of Toronto was shut out in the first half and finished with six points and four rebounds. ... Eric Curry scored a season-high 10 points. ... Robbins also had seven rebounds and six blocks. ... The Golden Gophers made four of their first six 3s but wound up 10 or 28. Purdue: Newman also had six rebounds. ... Mason Gillis had 11 points and nine rebounds. ... Eric Hunter Jr. finished with four points, six rebounds and seven assists. ... Purdue had a 44-27 rebounding advantage. ... Saturday's game marked the 800th played inside Mackey Arena. UP NEXT Minnesota: Will try to end its road losing streak Thursday at Rutgers. Purdue: Hopes to pull off a season sweep of Maryland when it visits College Park on Tuesday. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Michael Marot, The Associated Press