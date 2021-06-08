The North belongs to the Canadiens
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Justin Cuthbert recaps the Montreal Canadiens' inevitable Canadian coronation before breaking down Game 5 between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins.
Justin Cuthbert recaps the Montreal Canadiens' inevitable Canadian coronation before breaking down Game 5 between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins.
The Canadiens' magical playoff run continued as Tyler Toffoli buried the overtime winner to cap Montreal's 4-0 brooming of the Jets.
Chris Paul shined in the fourth quarter to help the Suns to an early 1-0 series lead over Denver.
Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals.
Mathew Barzal scored a PP goal and assisted on another as the Islanders edged the Bruins to take a 3-2 series lead.
Andreescu says she and coach Sylvain Bruneau have mutually decided to end their "incredible coaching relationship."
Williams got more first-place votes, but Thibodeau earned more total points in the voting process.
Rickie Fowler needs a strong finish on Tuesday morning to make the U.S. Open.
Dozens of fans pelted U.S. and Mexican soccer players with drinks late in Sunday night's match, but so far only one is facing punishment.
The Bucks know what’s at stake, that losing isn’t an acceptable outcome.
Daryl Morey tweeted last week that Stephen Curry should 'join' his brother, Seth.
Appling, a former Spartans standout, faces four felony counts including first-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother's cousin.
Luka Doncic won't rest after losing a tough Game 7 to the Clippers.
Julio Jones is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. What does that do for Tennessee's Super Bowl hopes?
Kawhi Leonard is the best player in the Western Conference, while Mike Budenholzer stubbornly refuses to adapt to the playoffs.
Masai Ujiri still undecided on future with Raptors, but what will the Raptors' future look like?
By every measure, the Vegas Golden Knights have been the better team in the West Division Final.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth Canadian golfer has earned a berth in the U.S. Open. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., secured one of 16 berths for the June 17-20 major on Tuesday at a final qualifier. With one hole left after a storm suspended play Monday at one of the 11 final qualifiers, Hadwin finished the 36-hole competition at 7 under — good for a tie for ninth. Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and American Chez Reavie led the way at 12 under. Hadwin joins Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., C
Fassel spent over 30 years coaching football at the collegiate and professional level.
As the year continues, Wheaties plans to recognize athletes who have previously graced the iconic orange box and "shaped sports culture."