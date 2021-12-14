Norman Powell
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
The truth is that COVID-19 and its many rapidly-transferable variants cannot be contained unless the NHL is operating in a bubble-like scenario.
A Nevada parole board cited good behavior in granting Simpson an early release.
Quarantine rules mandated by Chinese law have NHL players thinking twice about Olympic involvement.
If the Islanders' winger is still on your waiver wire, go get him.
Bill Guerin was announced as the replacement for Stan Bowman, who was removed from the seat after his role in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault coverup and scandal.
It shouldn't be a surprise that Snyder may have been lying when he said he was "committed to fully cooperating" with the NFL's investigation.
The 42 positives is more than triple the amount from the previous week.
With the Rams, Browns and other teams being hit hard by COVID, fines and even forfeits might soon be on the table again.
Former Toronto Raptors broadcaster Chuck Swirksy reminisces about getting his job with the Raptors and why he still watches every game despite being a full-time play-by-play commentator with the Chicago Bulls.
Ready for the fantasy football playoffs? Playing for pride? Whatever the case, our rankings for Week 15 can help you build a winning lineup.
Troy King discusses some surprising Week 14 performances ahead of Week 15, the first round of the fantasy football playoffs!
An examination of Adams' brain tissue found that he was suffering from 'unusually severe' Stage 2 CTE.
The Packers' coach is winning games at an uncommon rate.
Assemble while you can. Olympic participation appears unlikely, so let's unveil a roster while it's still possible.
Andy Behrens reveals the tale of a rough fantasy football bad beat suffered by a player looking to lock up a bye week in the playoffs.
Coronavirus issues across the league aren't getting any better on Tuesday.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL. Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day. The Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons for a reinforcement. Standout wide receiver Adam Th
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — While plenty has gone wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, receiver Hunter Renfrow stands out for getting so much right. Renfrow leads the team with 86 receptions, tied for fifth-most in the league. He's caught 30 passes for 353 yards in the last three games alone, the most receptions over a three-game span in franchise history. “It’s easy to identify him on the field because the ball seems to find him all the time and usually the ball finds good players,” interim
NORWICH, England (AP) — With four wins now in six games as manager, Steven Gerrard is transforming Aston Villa’s fortunes. The former Liverpool captain’s latest success was getting the better of the manager he replaced at Villa last month as Dean Smith’s new team, Norwich, was beaten 2-0 on Tuesday. Jacob Ramsey played a one-two with Ollie Watkins by the halfway line and ran at the defense before firing the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul in the 34th minute at Carrow Road. The second came in the 8
Taking an L to a 10th place team is nothing short of mind-numbing, but when said team also starts a pair of inactive players? Well, that's just plain disgusting. Watch as Judge Andy Behrens breaks down this soul-crushing Week 14 loss, which also ruined our friend Jamie's chances at securing a first-round playoff bye. Gross. Did you suffer a Bad Beat? You're not alone! Hit us up and tell us all about it using #FFLBadBeats.