Norman Powell with the And-1!
Norman Powell with the And-1!, 03/31/2024
Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter looks so grown up as she headed on vacation with mother ahead of her 18th birthday. See photos.
My ex-husband and I were in an open relationship, but I wasn't happy. I met a new partner at the gym and got a divorce. Now, we're engaged.
The former president accused Judge Juan Merchan's daughter of presenting a conflict of interest, possibly violating a gag order
President Biden and former President Trump shared starkly different Easter messages Sunday. Biden marked the holy day with a solemn message, while Trump lashed out at political opponents in an all-caps post on Truth Social. Trump went after the prosecutors organizing criminal cases against him, reiterating claims that federal special counsel Jack Smith is “deranged,”…
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
Saturday Night Live went with Donald Trump’s hawking of Bibles for its cold open, with James Austin Johnson returning as the former president to make the pitch. It was another case of the show trying to satirize something that hardly needs rewriting. “That’s right, it’s Easter. The time of year when I compare myself to …
When Sam* married her husband, she never imagined that 20 years on, she'd have not one, but two affairs...
Victoria Beckham, 49, looked incredible in a navy swimsuit and lacy lingerie set in a series of throwback posts to mark Easter Sunday - see photos
Trump's lawyers have polled potential jurors and are counting the times Michael Cohen says "Donald von Shitsinpants." Now they want another delay.
Sweden became the newest member of NATO earlier this month, joining 31 nations in the security alliance, including the United States. Well, make that 49 of the United States.
A trip to Costco is nothing without a few free samples. You may consider yourself a Costco connoisseur, but did you know these five things about its vendors?
Buying a car can feel like walking through a minefield of shady sales tactics. Some deceitful dealerships have long employed a bag of tricks to nickel-and-dime consumers out of their hard-earned cash....
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastI have vivid memories of then-President Donald Trump standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, right across from the White House, using the Bible as a prop. Ironically and revealingly, Trump looked uncomfortable handling the Holy Scriptures and ended up holding the Bible upside down. Had he actually read the Bible, it might have turned his worldview upside down.And now he is hawking his new Bible—the Bless the USA Bible—for $59.99 (more t
She and Ben Affleck might be buying a second home together.
The businesswoman is mom to 15-month-old son Phoenix and 4-month-old daughter London
Ordering at Subway allows for major customization, but it can also go awry. Employees cite these 12 ordering mistakes as some of the worst a customer can make.
"Almost three decades spent with someone is not easy to shake off in a little over a year — or maybe ever."
There's one question every patriotic American voter needs to be asking right now: How many $60 Bibles has Joe Biden sold?
Marjorie Skouras’s passion for Mexico started early and kept growing. In 2017, the designer left the US for a new beginning in Merida, Yucatan.
MONTREAL — Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal. The Burlington Police Department said last week that it had received two separate reports in the past month from residents who discovered the devices on their vehicles. The force says the technology is allegedly being placed there by criminals, and is asking anyone who notices a suspicious device on their vehicle to call police. The warning comes a