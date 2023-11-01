Norman man accused of headbutting officer after arrested for DUI

The Canadian Press

ESTEVAN, Sask. — RCMP were investigating Wednesday after a police officer was seriously injured on the job in southeastern Saskatchewan. Mounties said the Estevan Police Service member was hurt during an altercation at the local police station. Estevan police did not confirm an officer was hurt but said one person was in custody and there was no risk to the public. The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was deployed to an officer-involved sh