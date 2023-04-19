Norfolk Southern CEO testifyed before Senate Select Committee on rail safety
An apologetic and committed Norfolk Southern CEO appeared before the Ohio Senate’s Select Committee on rail safety.
Greene posts doctored image of Lindsey Graham after senator appeared to criticise her
This is a prelude to what a potential DeSantis administration would do if he ascends to the White House. | Opinion
Juan Williams, a liberal commentator who has been friends with Thomas for decades, wrote in The Hill this week that the justice should be probed.
At least three Republican senators have said they will not support a move to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on the Senate Judiciary Committee -- saying they wouldn't want to help Democrats advance President Joe Biden's agenda. On Monday afternoon, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who sits on the committee, became the most recent Republican to voice his opposition to temporarily replacing Feinstein while she recovers at home from having shingles, signaling an uphill battle Senate Democrats face in securing a replacement.
Vladimir Putin visited occupied Ukraine in a trip the Kremlin said happened on Monday. But Putin's own words suggest it took place days earlier.
Rep. Beth Van Duyne had a joint fundraising committee with Rep. George Santos. Her campaign says they never got their share of the money.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday expressed support for the Supreme Court's chief justice as Democrats urge him to investigate luxury trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas that were paid for by a Republican donor. “I have total confidence in the Chief Justice of the United States to deal with these court internal issues,” McConnell told reporters. Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, in a letter sent to Chief Justice John Roberts on April 10, said Thomas' conduct violated ethical standards.
The sheriff said Bundy, who is being sued by the hospital system for defamation, has become “more and more aggressive” toward people serving him with legal documents.
SenatorJohn Fetterman returned to the United States Senate on Monday after treatment for depression kept him away for six weeks. Mr Fetterman exited his car in his trademark black hooded sweatshirt, gym shorts and sneakers and placed his hand over his heart as he returned to the chamber ahead of votes on Monday afternoon. Mr Fetterman posted a photo of his return to the Senate.
Ideological battles are better fodder for cable TV punditry than for serious lawmaking. | Opinion
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti set off a firestorm among conservative western premiers when he spoke at an Assembly of First Nations meeting last week in Ottawa. At the meeting, Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte from the Prince Albert Grand Council asked the justice minister to rescind the Natural Resources Transfer Act, which gives Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan jurisdiction over natural resources within their borders. Lametti told the chiefs he was committed to “looking at” the act, addi
During typical election campaigns, reasonable people can disagree about whether a government is competent, its policies are effective or its priorities are in step with society. In Alberta, the United Conservative Party (UCP) government’s actions over the past four years have made it clear: the ongoing provincial election campaign is far from typical. Throughout its time in office, the UCP has shown disregard for the separation of powers and the rule of law.
Eight police officers who killed an unarmed man after shooting him 46 times have been cleared of wrongdoing. Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old black man, was killed after a car and foot chase in Akron, Ohio, last June. Today, a grand jury declined to press charges against the officers, Ohio's attorney general, Dave Yost, announced.
A supportive housing project approved by Vancouver council last year but held up due to a lawsuit could soon be back on track thanks to the province. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon introduced legislation Tuesday that would circumvent a legal attempt to block the building of a 13-storey development at Arbutus Street and Eighth Avenue. The project is scheduled to create 129 single-occupancy units a block from the terminus to the Millennium Line extension, which is currently under construction. "We a
OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Pierre Poilievre's criticisms of the CBC amount to an attack on Canadian culture by the Conservative leader — and Quebec and francophone culture, in particular. Singh addressed the issue, speaking in French, after Twitter added a label to CBC's main account on Sunday indicating the broadcaster was "government-funded media." That move prompted the corporation to announce Monday it was hitting pause on its use of the social-media platform, which descr
The Alaska Republican voted along with her colleagues to confirm federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. She now says she "probably" wouldn't support him.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee voted Tuesday to kill funding for the largest land conservation project in Wisconsin history, a move that came following concerns about the $15 million purchase of 56,000 acres of forest land that would have been open to both logging and recreational use. Republican lawmakers objected in November to using $4 million from the state's Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to help finance the purchase of the property east of Rhinel
“It happens all the time,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said of the conservative justice and his ties to a billionaire donor.
MPs returned to Ottawa for the first time in two weeks, where Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives renewed political pressure on the Trudeau government. David Akin looks at what the federal opposition grilled the Liberal party about, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reaction, and an update on allegations into foreign interference of Canada's democratic process.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail. Lawmakers will introduce a bill in coming weeks that would end an exemption for Disney parks when it comes to ride inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, DeSantis said at a news conference near Disney World. The agriculture agency is responsible for inspecting amusement rides in Florida, but an exception was carved out for the state's largest theme park operators, such as Disney and Universal Destinations & Experiences, which do their own safety inspections.