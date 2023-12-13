Advertisement

Police appeal for information to trace missing Gaynor Lord as they release CCTV footage

Evening Standard

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Gaynor or have dashcam or doorbell footage of her before she went missing. Gaynor left Jarrold department store via Bedford Street at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon (December 8) and walked along London Street, Queens Street and toward the cathedral. She had not been due to finish her shift until 4pm.The CCTV footage shows the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral, on Queens Street and continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm near to the Playhouse in Norwich. Gaynor is then seen to walk along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and finally up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, the last sighting of her on CCTV before going missing.Police were alerted that Gaynor, a married mother-of-three, had gone missing on Friday after her possessions were found in Wensum Park just after 8pm. She was identified by ID found in her handbag at the scene.