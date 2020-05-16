Some NorCal state parks reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
California State Parks reopened several areas in Northern California on Friday that have been closed since the end of March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Officials are urging people to stay local if they want to visit a park. “Stay close to home. Walk or bike into the park. Parking is very limited. Do not take trips to parks and beaches or to neighboring states,” officials said. Get the full story in the video above.
