NorCal parents explore alternatives as schools work on reopening plans

It's summer vacation for students, but some school districts plan to start up again in just six weeks.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, those schools are busy trying to find a balance between public education and public safety.

Parents across Northern California are also concerned about making sure their children are educated and safe.

Public school districts are looking at all their options to limit exposure to the virus. Those options range from returning to the usual five-day week to alternating days and keeping children at home some days. For working parents, it's causing another headache.

