NorCal Marine veteran hopes to bring wife home for the holidays

A Marine veteran in Amador County is hoping for a miracle this holiday season -- that he will be able to bring his wife back home with him from Peru for the holidays. From the very first time, Marine Cpl. Neil Conway laid eyes on Jessenia, he said everything in his heart "just clicked." "I don't know how to describe the feeling that I felt but it made sense," he said. He hoped their first encounter wouldn't be their last. "Her cheeks are a little bit rosy," Neil said, as his face lit up red in addition to his smile from ear to ear after he was asked to describe Jessenia.