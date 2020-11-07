NorCal food banks see increased demand for holidays amid pandemic

With the holidays fast approaching, food banks are seeing increasing demand, while finding new ways to be nimble with COVID-19 restrictions and essential traditional fundraisers a thing of the past. The Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services was always serving around 150,000 people a month. During the pandemic that has ballooned to nearly 300,000. “We haven’t seen things like this since the Recession,” Melanie Flood with the Sacramento Food Bank said. “We’ve seen people who never had to come to a food bank. Didn’t know what a food bank was.” Get the full story in the video above.