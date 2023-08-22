NOR Ultimate Frisbee | KERN LIVING
Join host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Jasmine LoBasso of the NOR Recreation and Park District about the upcoming adult Ultimate Frisbee Tournament.
Join host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Jasmine LoBasso of the NOR Recreation and Park District about the upcoming adult Ultimate Frisbee Tournament.
The Duke of Sussex spoke about his dream career path in his tell-all memoir Spare. Discover which role his father King Charles seemingly disapproved of...
"He's cooperating — and he's going to give up the president," said former Rep. David Jolly.
The security guard went viral for singing along to Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ at one of her shows
The singer stepped out in Ibiza wearing a very sheer silver midi dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She paired the racerback design with black platform sandals.
The former president’s son said his family donated "all the money" from foreign officials' margaritas at Trump hotel bars to the U.S. Treasury.
CNNGOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest attention-grabbing social media stunt not only triggered giggles from CNN staffers on Tuesday morning but prompted one pundit to call him the “biggest clown” in the Republican 2024 field.Ahead of Wednesday night’s primary debate on Fox News, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur posted a video of himself smashing tennis balls while shirtless, alongside a caption that read: “Three hours of solid debate prep this morning.” The topless tennis tw
Trump's former personal attorney said his old boss is making a huge legal mistake.
"Donald Trump is a coward," the Republican former lawmaker said, slamming the former president's decision to skip the debate.
‘I hope those who’ve come to believe Trump is here to save us wake up before it’s too late for us all’
Donald Trump is facing 13 charges in Georgia in his election interference case
The MSNBC host said the former president has made an unexpected change of habit.
On Sunday, a host joked that officials let the the storm “right into the country because it’s Biden’s America.”
As a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari listened in court, her brother vowed on Monday to move her remains to a place that Larry Rudolph would never discover. Shortly before a judge sentenced Rudolph to life in prison in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph, Vincent Finizio also predicted Larry Rudolph would “die alone and unmourned” and that his future grandchildren will never know he existed. U.S. District Judge William Martinez also imposed over an estimated $15 million in financial penalties against Rudolph, who was also convicted of mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife as he began a new life with his longtime girlfriend.
The talk-show host was interviewing the "Sex Lives of College Girls" star for her debut album “Snow Angel” at the 92nd Street Y The post Drew Barrymore Flees New York Stage With Reneé Rapp After Stalker Chad Michael Busto Approaches (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Demands include Congress addressing the ‘unprecedented weaponisation of the Justice Department and the FBI’
The West is waking up, as usual late in the day, to the fact that the post-Covid economic rebound that Beijing has stridently heralded since the start of 2023 is simply not going to happen.
The billionaire investor’s one simple philosophy could prop you up in hard times.
The Duchess of Edinburgh's in-laws reportedly ignored the PR boss' special request at her 1999 wedding with Prince Edward.
"I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted," said former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.
Ukraine started the war using the same or similar air-defense systems as Russia, and the Russian inability to defeat them has perplexed US commanders.