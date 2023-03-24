NOPD reports carnival parades will roll on the same routes next year
NOPD reports carnival parades will roll on the same routes next year
NOPD reports carnival parades will roll on the same routes next year
A video of U.S. President sharing a pointed remark while meeting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at the House of Commons has gone viral.
Shakira stunned wearing an all-black see-through outfit to perform her song "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions. Vol. 53" on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth said they are "moving forward with deep love, kindness" as they announced their divorce
"I’m sitting with The New York Times' esteemed music writer. 'Are you a lesbian?' he asks."
Starting swimwear season on a high note.
‘We have no idea what happened, but they do,’ widow’s lawyer says
The Florida governor addressed whether he'd be Trump's 2024 vice-presidential running mate.
Brie Larson flashes her six-pack abs in a nipple-baring top in new photos. She keeps fit by doing incredibly challenging workout moves like one-armed pull-ups!
Trump has repeatedly alluded to the possibility of political violence in the last several days and mocked calls for his supporters to stay peaceful.
Singer welcomed daughter via surrogate with Elon Musk in December 2021
The longtime friends Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will star in an upcoming Netflix movie "Murder Mystery 2," which premieres on March 31.
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bella Hadid have spoken about daring outfits they've worn.
Heidi Klum, 49, wears a see-through top on the cover of Vogue Greece and the pictures are incredible.
The late night host said the ex-president is clearly getting nervous ahead of a potential indictment.
The former senator from Minnesota roasted his onetime colleague from Maine.
Ms Trump is said to be ‘leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband’
This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say
A hunger strike started by a group of McMaster University students on Monday is taking a toll on their bodies, but they are determined to continue until the university takes action, a member of the group said Thursday. The students want the university to reverse the decision to install four natural gas-powered generators on Cootes Drive in Hamilton. Navin Garg, one of the students with the McMaster Divestment Project who is striking, said they abstained from food since 11 a.m. on Monday. "I thin
Mr Trump’s niece is an outspoken critic of the ex-president
Whatever else Rory McIlroy was destined to take away from this WGC Dell Match Play it was certain that his astonishing drive to three feet on the 375-yard 18th here at Austin Country Club would live long in the memory