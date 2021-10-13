Noon Pet Of The Week: Buddy
Today we had our friends at AARF share with us Buddy the puppy who needs a new home. For more information please call or visit AARF.
Today we had our friends at AARF share with us Buddy the puppy who needs a new home. For more information please call or visit AARF.
Here's how the Yahoo Sports NHL team sees this season shaking out.
Based on the preseason, it looks like OG Anunoby improved on pretty much every aspect of his game.
Brady Tkachuk and Ottawa remain at a stalemate but what is the forward's real worth and how big of a deal is it for the Senators to not have him in their lineup?
The Lightning are still a cut above as two-time Stanley Cup champions, but they have plenty of competition.
Who among us hasn't been there?
If you thought the trade offers for Ben Simmons were bad, wait until you get a load of Kyrie Irving's market.
From nondescript injury listings to starting goalie announcements, the NHL needs to make some changes to win over fantasy gamers and bettors.
Auston Matthews, a strong supporter of Justin Bieber's Drew collection, said he would love to see the Maple Leafs loosen their game day dress code like the Arizona Coyotes.
Colin Kaepernick is ready to return to the NFL if a team comes calling.
Both Gary Trent Jr. and Goran Dragic have started at times for the Raptors in the preseason and head coach Nick Nurse hasn’t announced who will get the nod on opening night.
The NHL is back on ESPN, and everything from the iconic theme song to the production and personalities had hockey fans talking on opening night.
Week 6 in the NFL is sure to bring more electrifying action, including the oldest rivalry in the sport and a matchup of two AFC heavyweights.
Raptors management has fully committed to players with athleticism, size and speed. While that does help in most situations, opposing players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic might demand a different look.
The White Sox manager had something to say on his way out of the playoffs.
As the Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards, Goran Dragic had some high praise for No. 4 draft pick Scottie Barnes.
Ilya Mikheyev's thumb injury will keep him out of the Leafs lineup for eight weeks, leaving the left wing spot alongside John Tavares and William Nylander up for grabs.
The Premier League is back in action after the international break and Matchday 8 is jam-packed with storylines.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have an all-star roster of players hurt as they begin preparing for the unbeaten Cardinals. NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Cleveland players not practicing because of injuries on Wednesday. Garrett, who has seven sacks and been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week, but played in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Which players are trending up or down heading into the 2021-22 NBA regular season?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers made a franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance this fall and have the type of starting rotation that could enable them to keep that streak going in future years. But their loss to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series revealed they may need to upgrade their lineup if they’re ever going to get back to the World Series for the first time since 1982. A lineup that struggled to score runs at various points in the season produced a total of si