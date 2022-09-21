Nonprofits step in to help eight migrants who arrived unexpectedly from Texas

Some Sacramento nonprofit organizations are helping eight migrants who unexpectedly arrived in Sacramento last week. The Bexar County Sheriff in San Antonio, TX is now interested in talking with the men to find out who sent them to California and why, and if it's connected to the nearly 50 migrants' trip to Martha's Vineyard from Florida. Meanwhile, Soccer Street USA, a nonprofit that helps raise awareness about poverty through soccer, is stepping in to help the men adapt to their new surroundings. "We are all about creating a safe space for all people to play," Program Director Reed Fox said.