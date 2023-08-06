Nonprofit throws on Community Fun Day in stand against gun violence
A summer spike in violence is causing a lot of pain in North Omaha. But this community already knows there is hope.
A summer spike in violence is causing a lot of pain in North Omaha. But this community already knows there is hope.
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
Dashcam footage captured the chase.
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders. D
The family hopes the vigil, described as a peaceful gathering that will be open to the public, will raise awareness to help police investigations.
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin’s vehicle split in two after being deliberately rammed off the road in a high-speed car chase.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting and crash that occurred Thursday evening.
The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two errors in a June trial, including one that potentially violated the defendant's constitutional rights and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript. Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man - accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse - to the defendant's family and the general public, pointing to a lack of space in the courtroom, a trial transcript viewed by Reuters showed. A defendant's right to a public trial is protected by the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment, though judges have discretion in certain circumstances to close courtrooms.
JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria six months ago is in good health, loves her adopted family and likes to smile even to strangers. The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother. Her st
An estimated 1.5 million young people filled a field in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning. Francis made only brief remarks before them, however, and ditched his prepared speech for the fourth time in two days. Temperatures had soared to 38 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Saturday in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C (104 F) on Sunday.
The twins were stopped riding bikes home. One now may be tried as an adult on attempted murder charge.
Men who had sworn an oath to protect and serve were huddled on the back porch of a Mississippi home as Michael Corey Jenkins lay on the floor, blood gushing from his mutilated tongue where one of the police officers shoved a gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger. As Jenkins writhed in pain, the six white officers devised a scheme to cover up dozens of stunning acts of brutality that they had just carried out during 90 minutes of terror against Jenkins and a second Black victim.
A TikToker posted a video saying she would never recline her seat because she respects people's space, but not all viewers agreed.
A museum has airbrushed JK Rowling out of its hall of fame and Harry Potter exhibits because of her gender-critical beliefs.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said another arrest was coming
Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon stated that the defendant is one of 6,768 people who invested in the blockbuster child trafficking thriller The post ‘Sound of Freedom’ Studio ‘Grateful to Law Enforcement’ After a Funder Arrested for Child Kidnapping appeared first on TheWrap.
EDMONTON — The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May. "I've got three daughters," said Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee as he recalled the sadness he felt that day. He said he also feels frustrated that it couldn't be stopped. "It's impacting everybody." The mother and child were stabbed to death by a stranger outside Crawf
NBA players have criticized the Florida governor — and questioned why the team would donate to a super PAC backing him.
MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated. The new charges are related to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. It was his fifth criminal conviction and his third and longest prison term — all of which his sup
On Thursday, authorities announced two Navy sailors in California were arrested for allegedly selling sensitive military material to China for thousands of dollars.