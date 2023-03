The Canadian Press

Andrew Harris envisions a different role in what he anticipates will be the final season of his illustrious CFL career. Last year, Harris went into Toronto's training camp as its starting running back after signing as a free agent. But the 35-year-old Winnipeg native, who last week signed a one-year deal with the Grey Cup-champion Argonauts, expects to split backfield reps with American A.J. Ouellette, who performed admirably after Harris suffered a torn pectoral muscle. "I know my role is going